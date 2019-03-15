ATLANTA — The NCAA sent a notice of allegations to Georgia Tech this week, specifically involving the men's basketball team.

According to a redacted email from the NCAA (protecting certain parties from being named at this time), then-assistant coach Darryl LaBarrie allegedly had improper contact with a Georgia Tech recruit over a two-day period in 2016 (Nov. 5-6).

The controversial official visit on LaBarrie's watch apparently involved an impermissible trip to an Atlanta strip club and a restaurant/lounge.

Other allegations have been levied against the program, as well, with two of the three reportedly being characterized as "Level 1 violations."

In all, LaBarrie has been accused of providing $664 worth of improper recruiting enticements and benefits during this two-day period.

Georgia Tech has released the following statement:

"The Georgia Institute of Technology announced Friday that it has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

"The notice, which alleges three violations of NCAA rules within Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball program, was received following a joint review by Georgia Tech and the NCAA. A notice of allegations is a step in the NCAA’s process of investigating potential rules violations, but the process is ongoing. Georgia Tech has until May 16, 2019, to respond to the allegations.

"Because the NCAA process remains open, Georgia Tech will not have further comment at this time."

The NCAA allows a recruit to make only five visits to Division I schools.

According to the NCAA bylaws, pertaining to official visits, the school can pay for the following items, regarding the student-athlete recruit and their parents/guardian:

**Transportation to and from the campus

**Lodging throughout the visit, three meals per day and three tickets to a home sports event.

**Schools may pay for a recruit's transportation, to and from campus. However, they can only provide transportation for parent/guardians if they travel in the same car as the recruit. Flights and separate bus or train tickets may not be purchased for parents.

Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner was formally hired by the Yellow Jackets on April 8, 2016; so any improper conduct or behavior would seemingly come under his purview.

In his three seasons, Pastner has compiled an overall record of 48-53 (20-34 in ACC play), with zero trips to the NCAA tournament and one berth in the NIT (runner-up).

Stay tuned to 11Alive Sports for more coverage of this evolving story.