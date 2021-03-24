Georgia Tech women's basketball advances to Sweet 16 with win over West Virginia

Tech, the 5th seed in its region, advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012.

SAN ANTONIO — For the second time in school history, the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team is in the Sweet 16.

Behind 22 points from Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and 21 from Lorela Cubaj, the Jackets routed West Virginia, 73-56, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday in San Antonio.

Tech, the 5th seed in its region, advances to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2012. The Yellow Jackets will face top-seeded South Carolina this weekend.

After a sluggish start, the Jackets took their first lead at 22-20 on a 3-pointer by Lahtinen less than two minutes into the second quarter. Tech led 36-32 at halftime.

The Jackets then outscored the Mountaineers 22-9 in the third quarter. They would lead by as many as 21 points late in the fourth period.

Lahtinen sank 4-of-9 3-point attempts and Cubaj added a game-high 12 rebounds for her second-straight NCAA Tournament double-double (and 14th of the season).