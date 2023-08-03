Kennesaw State finds out first round March Madness opponent

The Owls will look to pull off a major upset as a No. 14 seed.

KENNESAW, Ga. — As the brackets were revealed on Selection Sunday, Kennesaw State found out their seeding and who they will play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Owls were penciled in as a No. 14 seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket and will take on No. 3 seed Xavier Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Cinderella-hopeful Owls will look to accomplish a feat that's been done 22 times in tournament history before -- knock off a No. 3 seed and advance to the weekend.

The Owls have earned a 14 seed in the Midwest Region and will face No. 3 Xavier on Friday 👀#BONE | #HootyHoo 🦉🏀 pic.twitter.com/sbrPCpBgY0 — Kennesaw State MBB (@KSUOWLSMBB) March 12, 2023

The most recent win by a 14 seed came in 2021, Abilene Christian knocked off Texas. Georgia State even produced some of their own magic as a No. 14 seed when they upset the Baylor Bears under head coach Ron Hunter.

The Mercer Bears were another team out of the state of Georgia to beat a No. 3 seed -- they did so in 2014 with a massive upset over blueblood Duke and Coach K.

The Georgia Bulldogs were upset as a 3 seed by UT Chattanooga in 1997.

The lowest seed to ever win an NCAA Tournament was No. 8 Villanova in 1985.

The Owls became the fastest team in NCAA history to go from a 1-win season to reach the NCAA Tournament.