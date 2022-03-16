March Madness: Midwest Region preview, predictions

The South Region features Kansas, Auburn, Wisconsin, Providence and Iowa. Who comes out of this region on top?

CHICAGO — The Midwest Region in the 2022 NCAA Tournament features a handful of interesting teams at the top and bottom.

No. 1 seed Kansas leads the way, following by Auburn, which was the No. 1 ranked team in college basketball for a period during the season, Big Ten Champion Wisconsin Badgers, Big East Champion Providence and Big Ten Tournament Champion Iowa.

Some lower seeds including the No. 7 seed USC and No. 10 seed Miami will also look to shake things up in this bracket.

No. 1 seed Kansas is looking to get back to the Final Four for the first time since 2018. Kansas ranks sixth overall in KenPom after a 28-6 year. They have strong guard play with their leading scores being Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun. They’re hot right now too, winning their last five games including three in the Big 12 Tournament.

No. 2 seed Auburn faltered a bit down the stretch but they are a very strong team, and probably the most talented Tigers team of all time led by Jabari Smith. But three of their five losses on the year came in their final six games. Getting to the Final Four is not going to be an easy mission.

No. 3 seed Wisconsin won a share of the Big Ten after another spectacular season. However, their 33rd ranking in KenPom is by far the lowest out of all the 3 seeds in the tournament. They also lost their final two games of the year to Nebraska and Michigan State. They’re going to have to do very well to make a run in this tournament.

No. 4 seed Providence had an incredible regular season, winning the Big East, but they’re another team in this region that faltered a little bit down the stretch, losing two of their last three games. They have no easy task in the first round against a 30-4 South Dakota State team.

No. 5 seed Iowa is a really interesting team coming in. They went on an incredible run to win the Big Ten Tournament and they're playing their best right now. If they can get to the Sweet 16, they have an upset chance against Kansas. Iowa All-American Keegan Murray is averaging nearly 24 points per game and they have plenty of experience on the floor at all times.

Midwest Region First Round Matchups

No. 1 seed Kansas vs. No. 16 seed Texas Southern

No. 8 seed San Diego State vs. No. 9 seed Creighton

No. 5 seed Iowa vs. No. 12 seed Richmond

No. 4 seed Providence vs. No. 13 seed South Dakota State

No. 6 seed LSU vs. No. 11 seed Iowa State

No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 14 seed Colgate

No. 7 seed Southern California vs. No. 10 seed Miami (FL)

No. 2 seed Auburn vs. No. 15 seed Jacksonville State

Upset alert

Pretty much every NCAA Tournament game there’s a possibility for an upset, but let’s look at a few games where upset will be on the mind of many filling out a bracket.

No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence

The 13 seeds have done very well in the past few NCAA Tournaments and South Dakota State has the best chance to advance out of the first weekend this year. South Dakota State is a 30-4 team that ranks 12th in offensive efficiency by KenPom. Providence is a weak defense team that could get exposed here. The magic of their regular season ran out at the end of the year. They’re definitely on upset alert.

No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Wisconsin

If a 14-seed is going to advance into the second round, there might not be a better chance the tournament than here with Colgate against Wisconsin. We saw Colgate give Arkansas a lot of trouble last year before Arkansas ended up with the win. They’re coming right back with that experience following another strong season. If they can find a way to shut down All-American Johnny Davis, they have a shot at winning this game.

Elite Eight predictions