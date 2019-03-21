Billionaire Warren Buffett is offering up a sweet March Madness deal -- $1 million per year for life if you can correctly predict the Sweet 16 field.

The catch: you must be a Berkshire Hathaway employee.

Buffett is also offering $100,000 to an employee who has the most correct picks, according to CBS Sports. Eight employees tied for that last year and split the $100,000.

RELATED: 10 biggest March Madness upsets ever

RELATED: Download a printable bracket

The odds of filling out a perfect bracket all the way through the championship game is 1-in-9.2 quintillion -- if you flip a coin for each game.

FILE- In this May 7, 2018, file photo Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview in Omaha, Neb., with Liz Claman on Fox Business Network's "Countdown to the Closing Bell." (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

AP