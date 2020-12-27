x
Brown, Georgia State top WKU 39-21 in LendingTree Bowl

This is the second time the Panthers have defeated Western Kentucky University in a bowl game.
Credit: (AP Photo/John Amis)
Georgia State quarterback Cornelious Brown IV plays against Louisiana Monroe during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta.

MOBILE, Ala. — Redshirt freshman Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl

The Panthers finished 6-4. They scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions and Brown’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter to three receivers. 

Destin Coates added 117 yards and a touchdown rushing, part of a 227-yard day on the ground for Georgia State. Western Kentucky was 5-7. 

This was Georgia State's second bowl victory over Western Kentucky. The Panthers also pulled out a 27-17 victory against them in 2017's Autonation Bowl.

