Brown, Georgia State top WKU 39-21 in LendingTree Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — Redshirt freshman Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday in the LendingTree Bowl.
The Panthers finished 6-4. They scored touchdowns on four consecutive first-half possessions and Brown’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter to three receivers.
Destin Coates added 117 yards and a touchdown rushing, part of a 227-yard day on the ground for Georgia State. Western Kentucky was 5-7.
This was Georgia State's second bowl victory over Western Kentucky. The Panthers also pulled out a 27-17 victory against them in 2017's Autonation Bowl.