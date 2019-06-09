ATLANTA — With the extreme heat forecast for Saturday in Atlanta, officials with the Georgia Tech Athletic Department along with the school's Office of Emergency Preparedness, have adjusted their stadium policy.

As a result, each fan will be allowed to bring in one sealed, up to 20 ounce, clear bottle of water into Bobby Dodd Stadium for Saturday's home opener against South Florida.

Kickoff time is 2 p.m.

In addition, Georgia Tech will also assist fans by providing cooling fans and Water Monster filling stations throughout and around Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

Locations include:

Section 101 – Water Monster

– Water Monster Sections 103-104 – cooling fans (2)

– cooling fans (2) Sections 109-111 – cooling fan

– cooling fan Sections 114-116 – cooling fan

– cooling fan Sections 116-119 – Water Monster and cooling fans (2)

– Water Monster and cooling fans (2) Sections 201-202 – cooling fan

– cooling fan Sections 207-208 – Water Monster and cooling fan

– Water Monster and cooling fan Section 212 – cooling fan

– cooling fan Section 216 – Water Monster and cooling fan

– Water Monster and cooling fan Sections 223-225 – cooling fan

– cooling fan Sections 226-228 – cooling fan

– cooling fan Sections 229 – Water Monster

– Water Monster Gate 4/5 Entrance – Water Monster

– Water Monster Gate 9/Techwood Market – Water Monster and cooling fans (2)

– Water Monster and cooling fans (2) Wreckfest (Callaway Plaza) – cooling fan

For future games, Georgia Tech says they plan to announce at least 24 hours in advance of a game if fans will be permitted to bring one sealed, up to 20 ounce, clear bottle of water into the stadium due to a weather forecast of extreme heat.

School officials use the term 'extreme heat' as defined by the US Department of Homeland Security. This is determined as a long period of heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees.

All other aspects of Georgia Tech Athletics' clear bag policy, which limits the size of bags that people can bring into Bobby Dodd Stadium, along with prohibiting other items, will remain in effect.

Click here for full details of Georgia Tech's list of permitted and prohibited items that can be brought into Bobby Dodd Stadium on Game Days.

