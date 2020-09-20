x
Georgia Tech falls to UCF 49-21

UCF's Dillon Gabriel threw a career-best in the win over GT.

ATLANTA — Dillon Gabriel threw for a career-best 417 yards and four touchdowns to lead No. 14 Central Florida to a 49-21 victory over Georgia Tech in the Knights’ season opener.

After giving up a long return on the opening kickoff, UCF rebounded behind their sophomore QB to beat a Georgia Tech team that was looking to build on a big win at Florida State in its first game. 

Tre Nixon and Marlon Williams each hauled in a pair of TD passes. Georgia Tech got a pair of TDs and a long kickoff return from freshman Jahmyr Gibbs, but it wasn't enough. 

