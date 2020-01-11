Williams scores 2 TDs, Notre Dame stifles Georgia Tech 31-13

Next up for Notre Dame: a showdown against No. 1 Clemson.

ATLANTA — Kyren Williams ran for two touchdowns, Ian Book passed for another score and No. 4 Notre Dame stifled Georgia Tech 31-13.

Book completed 18-of-26 for 199 yards in another efficient performance for the 6-0 Fighting Irish. Williams shook off a fumble that Georgia Tech returned 93 yards for a touchdown to score on two short runs.

