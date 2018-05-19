ATLANTA—In a wide-ranging interview with ESPN at the Friday portion of the NBA Draft Combine, former Duke and Pace Academy star Wendell Carter Jr. addressed his relationship with Coach Mike Krzyzewski, playing in the relative shadow of projected top-3 pick Marvin Bagley, his market preference among the lottery franchises and whether Carter would have gone straight to the pros out of high school, if the NBA and NCAA still permitted such a move.

On Coach K: "He taught me so many things off the court. He's very big on 'always living in the moment.'"

On his college teammate Bagley, who could end up as the Hawks' selection in the draft (third overall): "Marvin's a competitor, we're both competitors. When we get between the lines, we don't have any friends. ... He was able to showcase everything he could do (as a freshman). He has the whole inside-outside (package). Great defender, great rebounder, great athletic ability."

On his projected role in the NBA, most notably defending the pick-and-roll: "For workouts, that's something I've been working on," notes Carter, a back-to-the-basket center at Duke. In preparation of the draft, he's been focused on improving lateral quickness and explosion when defending the rim.

On playing in Bagley's large shadow at Duke: "I felt that way a little bit, but I was able to show what I can do," said Carter, who averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 assists as a freshman, while logging nearly 27 minutes per game.

On certain mock drafts projecting Carter to the Chicago Bulls at No. 7 overall: "We're gonna see how it goes. ... I certainly wouldn't be made to end up (in Chicago—home of the draft combine)."

On whether Bryant would have jumped directly to the NBA out of high school, if league rules allowed it: "Part of me says 'yes,' part of me says 'no.' ... "(Playing at Duke) has certainly prepared me (for life), and it would be great to (ideally) stay two or three years, but my heart would probably want me to go straight to the NBA."

Bryant has been an indirect source of national attention in recent weeks, stemming from the comments of his mother, Kylia Carter, who likened the NCAA's current setup with basketball athletes to 'slavery' or serving 'prison' terms, while speaking at the Knight Commission for Intercollegiate Athletics event in Washington D.C.

However, for reasons unknown, ESPN didn't press Carter about his mother's controversial take, which when viewed in full context, weren't as explosive as some news outlets originally suggested.

(For example, Kylia Carter would prefer that all student-athletes remain in college for at least two years.)

Bottom line: The NCAA is essentially powerless to change the one-and-done system with premium basketball prospects, provided the NBA refuses to waive the age requirement of 19 years old—or requiring youngsters to be at least one year removed from their graduating high school class.

And finding a solution to this annual dilemma might not occur overnight.

But alas, that's an issue for another day.

