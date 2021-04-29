NFL Draft 2021 | Sports Extra War Room

11Alive's Alex Glaze will host the Sports Extra War Room starting at 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTA — It's one of the most anticipated NFL Drafts ever, and it's finally here.

The first round of the NFL Draft will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, with a highly-touted draft class that could see at least three or more quarterbacks taken in the first five picks. Plus, the Falcons are picking at No. 4, and there are plenty of Georgia Bulldogs in the mix.

11Alive's Alex Glaze hosts the "Sports Extra War Room" starting at 7:30 p.m. to make sense of it all, get expert analysis, inside access to draft prospects and more.

You can watch the show on 11Alive's YouTube page and website.

What's at stake during the 2021 NFL Draft?

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, both from Georgia, are expected to be among the first picked, with Lawrence likely going No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fields could still be available at No. 4 when the Atlanta Falcons pick.

This is the first draft for the Falcons' new regime led by General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. While attempting to navigate through a dismal cap situation and stay competitive, the Falcons have a chance to take a skill player, possibly even the next franchise quarterback after Matt Ryan. However, they could trade back or even be too tempted to take a generational talent like TE Kyle Pitts.

What will happen? That's anyone's guess.

What we do know is the state of Georgia is strongly represented in the draft once again. Here's a look at many of the players who are from or have played football in metro Atlanta who are considered prospects in this year's draft.

- Trevor Lawrence, QB out of Clemson, Cartersville High School

- Justin Fields, QB out of Ohio State, Harrison High School

- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE out of UGA, Marietta High School

- Eric Stokes, DB out of UGA, Eastside High School

- Ben Cleveland, OL out of UGA, Stephens County High School

- Tyson Campbell, CB out of UGA

- Monty Rice, LB out of UGA

- D.J. Danilel, DB out of UGA, Spalding High School

- Tre' McKitty, TE out of UGA

- Richard LeCounte III, DB out of UGA

- Malik Herring, DL out of UGA, Mary Persons High School

- Trey Hill, OL out of UGA, Houston County High School

- Jalen Camp, WR out of Georgia Tech, South Forsyth High School

- Jack Defoor, OL out of Georgia Tech, Calhoun High School

- Presley Harvin III, P out of Georgia Tech,

- Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR out of Illinois, North Gwinnett High School

- Isaiah McKoy, WR out of Kent State, Norcross High School

- Davis Mills, QB out of Stanford, Greater Atlanta Christian

- J.R. Pace, DB out of Northwestern, Woodward Academy

- Max Richardson, LB out of Bostson College, Woodward Academy

- Jordan Smith, EDGE out of UAB, Lithonia High School

- Marcelino Ball, DB out of Iowa St., Roswell High School

- Shakur Brown, CB out of Michigan St., Woodland High School

- Tay Gowen, CB out of Central Florida, Newton High School

- Caleb Huntley, RB out of Ball St., Locust Grove High School

- Jaycee Horn, CB out of South Carolina, Alpharetta High School

- CJ Marable, RB out of Coastal Carolina, Towers High School

- Cameron Sample, DE out of Tulane, Shiloh High School

- Trey Sermon, WR out of Ohio State, Marietta High School