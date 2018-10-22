Approaching the midway point of the NFL regular season, some squads look like they’re getting ready to run away with their divisions, while other playoff races are just developing.

Here are the winners and losers from Week 7’s action.

WINNERS

CAROLINA PANTHERS

They faced a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter, on the road, against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, and churned the biggest come-from-behind victory in franchise history, 21-17. Quarterback Cam Newton was ultra efficient in the fourth quarter, completing 16 of 22 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers' victory means that Carolina (4-2) remains one game back of the first-place Saints. And, with both games against New Orleans coming late in the season — in Weeks 15 and 17 — Carolina absolutely needs to keep pace with the Saints in what could be a tight, season-long race.

ADAM THIELEN

He continued to make history, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to start a season with seven games of at least 100 receiving yards with nine catches for 110 yards and one score.

The Vikings also beat the Jets, 37-17. But Thielen is quickly — and quietly — becoming one of the most consistent receivers in all of football, leading the league in catches (67) and receiving yards (822); and, if he repeats in Week 8 against the Saints with another game of 100 or more receiving yards, he will tie former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson for the longest streak during any stretch of NFL history with eight games.

DREW BREES

It might have been on the back of the first career missed extra point from Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker, but Brees and the Saints secured a huge, 24-23 victory against Baltimore.

Brees threw his 500th (and 501st) career touchdown passes and now has a sterling 13:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season in a potential MVP run for New Orleans, a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

KERRYON JOHNSON

It was just a little less than a month ago that Johnson snapped a 70-game drought for the Detroit Lions without a 100-yard rusher in a single game, but now, Johnson looks like a legitimate workhorse running back.

In a 32-21 victory against the Dolphins, Johnson ran the ball 19 times for 158 yards and added two catches for 21 yards. Johnson is averaging 6.4 yards a carry this year, but the real winners here are the Lions, whose offense is much more dangerous with a steady rushing game.

LOSERS

BUFFALO BILLS

A perennial visitor to this list, the Bills continue to look like one of the worst, if not the worst, team in the NFL. They have absolutely no answer at quarterback with rookie Josh Allen still sidelined with an elbow injury that could potentially linger.

Nathan Peterman simply turned the ball over far too much. The newly-signed Derek Anderson (175 yards, three interceptions, one fumble) wasn’t much better in a 37-5 blowout loss against the Colts. One year after making the playoffs, the Bills (2-5) look lost, have lapses in effort, and don’t have many bright spots in what looks more and more like a lost season.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Now losers of their last three after stumbling against the Texans, 20-7 at home, the Jags have been outscored 90-28 in the past three weeks. After he lost his second fumble of the day, quarterback Blake Bortles was benched in favor of Cody Kessler.

Jacksonville extended Bortles in February and now are locked in through the 2019 season in what looks like a disastrous decision. If they choose to move on before then, they’ll have $16.5 million of dead cap on the books.

The bigger issue, however, might be a defense that was supposed to carry the team and hasn’t forced nearly enough turnovers (three). In fact, Jacksonville’s turnover margin of minus-12 ranks second-to-last in the NFL.

MATT LAFLEUR

The call to go for two, when the Titans were down one with just 31 seconds left to play in the game wasn’t the issue; it’s refreshing to have a team be aggressive. The play call was the issue. With the ball at the one-yard line and an athletic and mobile quarterback like Marcus Mariota and a bruising power back like Derrick Henry, the Titan offensive coordinator opted for a low-percentage pass play intended for receiver Taywan Taylor that ended up falling harmlessly incomplete.

Tennessee has now lost three in a row and have scored just 31 points in those games. Head coach Mike Vrabel might get criticized for the two-point call, but it’s LaFleur’s offense and play calling that is costing Tennessee games.

DALLAS COWBOYS

They had the ball with timeouts to spare and a chance to erase a three-point deficit late in the fourth quarter.

Instead, the Cowboys stayed conservative, didn’t take one shot into the end zone, played for a field goal, were knocked on a five-yard snap infraction on the potential game-tying kick, and then had Brett Maher’s 52-yard ding off the left upright.

The Redskins (4-2) won 20-17, in large part because of turnovers and times of stagnant offense. Washington took control of first place the NFC East, leaving Dallas (3-4) – again – playing from behind in the race for the playoffs.

