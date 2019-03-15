Tyreek Hill has been one of the NFL's best and most exciting receivers over the last two seasons, averaging 1,436 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns during this prolific stretch.

As such, the Coffee County, Ga. native might have been in line for a record contract extension this summer.

However, everything's likely on hold on now, given Friday's report from The Kansas City Star, alleging the 25-year-old Hill is being investigated for child battery.

According to The Star, the police incident report cites Hill's son as both the victim and a juvenile.

This incident could potentially be a major blow to Hill's goals of garnering a market-setting contract extension (north of $20 million per year) and perhaps remaining with the Chiefs altogether.

In 2014, Hill was arrested and accused of choking his pregnant fiancee and punching her.

Hill later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Reportedly, the couple has since reconciled.

The 2014 incident occurred before Hill became property of the Chiefs. In other words, in the eyes of the NFL, Friday's battery complaint might only count as one strike against Hill.

RELATED

However, in the court of public opinion, domestic-assault cases can quickly lead to a player's exodus from his team – no matter how gifted athletically.

As Exhibit A, the Chiefs abruptly dropped running back Kareem Hunt last November, after a hotel surveillance video revealed that Hunt had kicked and repeatedly struck a woman, after an argument ensued.

Hunt was subsequently picked up by the Cleveland Browns; and he's likely to serve the NFL's full eight-game suspension from the matter.

On Friday, the Chiefs released the following statement about Hill, via The Star:

"The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We're in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities. We’ll have no further comment at this time."

At this time, Hill has not been arrested or charged with a crime.