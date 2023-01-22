AFC Championship Game not coming to Atlanta after Bengals beat Bills

Here is how fans who bought tickets can get their refund.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The above video is from before the game.

Despite sports fans in Atlanta gearing up for the possibility of a Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game at The Benz, that possibility is now out the window.

The Bills suffered a home loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional round on Sunday by a final score of 27-10. Had the Bills won, the AFC title game would have been in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That was because of the postponement of a previous Bills-Bengals Week 17 game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Due to that game not being played, Buffalo finished as the No. 2 seed whereas they potentially could have finished as the No. 1 seed over Kansas City had they won out.

The AFC Championship Game will now be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs host the No. 3 seed Cincinnati Bengals. This is not an unfamiliar setting for either team -- in fact it is an identical rematch.

The Chiefs hosted the Bengals in the AFC title game in 2022, where the Bengals went on the road to beat KC by a final of 27-24.

What to do if you bought tickets to the possible AFC Championship at The Benz

The NFL said that all fans who bought tickets to the game, in anticipation of it happening when they went on sale early, will be refunded in full.

Joe Burrow even had a comical message to those who counted their team out in expectation of a Bills-Chiefs matchup.

Joe Burrow was asked about the NFL's plans for a neutral site AFC Championship game, and the tickets that were pre-purchase.



“Better send them refunds”



🤣pic.twitter.com/7yjV2eWGKl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2023