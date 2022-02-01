'No longer a Buc': Antonio Brown off the team following bizarre exit

Antonio Brown just made his return against the Panthers in Week 16 one week ago.

RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Antonio Brown caused a frenzy at MetLife Stadium during the Bucs vs. Jets matchup Sunday and it wasn't because of his exceedingly great athleticism.

In the middle of the third quarter, Fox cameras captured wide receiver Antonio Brown heatedly take off his jersey and shoulder pads and walk away from the team's sideline. Then he proceeded to take off his undershirt and gloves and throw it into the stands before running into the locker room to exit the game.

At the conclusion of the Bucs-Jets game, head coach Bruce Arians said Brown "is no longer a Buc."

BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown: pic.twitter.com/gC7D8Csin2 — xz - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 2, 2022

The Bucs would end up topping the Jets, 28-24 in an outstanding fourth quarter comeback leaving the Jets scoreless in the final 15 minutes.

Brown's bizarre exit is not that stunning to fans who have kept up with him over the last couple of years.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

The receiver had three catches for 26 yards in the game on five targets. At the time of his departure, the Buccaneers were trailing the Jets, 24-17.

Fox Sports' Jen Hale said Mike Evans tried to convince Brown to keep his pads on and stay on the sideline before his tantrum but was unsuccessful, CBS Sports reports. It's reported that Brown was upset over something that happened on the sideline.

It was hard for Bucs quarterback Tom Brady to find the words when asked about Brown's game exit and termination from the team. The two have become friends as well as teammates over the last few seasons with the Patriots and now the Buccaneers.

"We all love him. We care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately, it won't be with our team," Brady said.

Brown has the potential to earn up to $1 million in contract incentives if he reaches the following criteria, CBS Sports says.

50 receptions

800 yards

7 TD