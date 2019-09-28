Three weeks ago, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that the Cleveland Browns were among the teams interested in signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown following his release from the Oakland Raiders.

What a difference three weeks makes.

As Week 4 of the NFL season approaches, Brown finds himself unemployed, having been released by the New England Patriots following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. The Browns meanwhile are preparing to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday -- although before he facing his division rival, Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield now finds himself engaged in a social media battle with of all people, Brown.

Responding to a comment on his Instagram page that accused him of "AB'ish style posts" in reference to the All-Pro receiver, Mayfield took aim at Brown, mocking his preseason issues with his helmet and a cryogenic therapy chamber. On Saturday morning, Brown responded, taking to Twitter to accuse the former Heisman Trophy winner of being a keyboard warrior.

"Sorry a-- Chico keep rolling right you ain’t done nothing in this league the internet only place [you] would ever talk to or about me," Brown wrote while retweeting a screenshot of Mayfield's comment. "You know [you] get beat quick slice [you] up some humble pie."

Brown also went on to state that it was a "scam" that Mayfield was selected ahead of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson a year ago.

Mayfield's back and forth with Brown isn't the first feud he's found himself engaged in since being selected by the Browns with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. Earlier this week, Mayfield responded to criticism from former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, who called the Cleveland quarterback "overrated as hell."

“It’s whatever,” Mayfield said. “In the wise words of Freddie Kitchens, ‘if you don’t wear orange and brown, you don’t matter.’ Rex Ryan doesn’t have any colors right now for a reason, so it’s OK.”

Social media back and forths aside, the Browns are going to need Mayfield to play better than he has the past three weeks if they're going to live up to the lofty expectations they faced entering the 2019 season. Leading Cleveland to a 1-2 record, Mayfield has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 805 yards, 3 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.