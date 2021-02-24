The Falcons can’t pass on a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Falcons currently hold the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and with Matt Ryan getting older, they may need to make a move for their next franchise passer.

ATLANTA — The Falcons are in a tough spot, and the choices they make this offseason? They will have to live with for a long time.

Other people believe they need to go all-in on winning now, while they have Ryan and Julio Jones for a few more seasons.

On today's Locked on Falcons, host Aaron Freeman was joined by Charles McDonald. They guys talked about how hard it is to get a quarterback, and with the Falcons in a spot to get another one, they need to make a move - because it may not happen again.

“Is a quarterback at the top of the draft going to help the Falcons this year? No, probably not. Unless Matt Ryan gets hurt,” McDonald admitted. "We all know how hard it is to get a quarterback."

McDonald said the league has seen it before: "We have seen teams that don’t have one, and what they go through."

"Do you want to end up like Washington or Chicago, where you end up giving resources, and you don’t have a way to get that quarterback?" he asked. "Or, you end up like the Raiders, where you are alright with Derek Carr, but you wish you could get a better quarterback.

"You have a chance to go get a guy who will be perceived as one of the best quarterback options in the class. It is just such a hard possibility to come across, that I think you have to consider it,” he concluded.

