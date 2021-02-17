Who should the Falcons draft at 4th overall?

After finishing 4-12 - and last in their division - in the regular season, the Falcons have the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will have an interesting offseason based on how they will handle their draft position.

After finishing 4-12 - and last in their division - in the regular season, the Falcons have the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

David Drogemeier and John Kegley of Locked On Chargers joined Aaron Freeman of Locked On Falcons to talk about the process of transitioning to a new quarterback.

“I just think that Matt Ryan has met his peak with the Falcons,” Drogemeier said. “I just don’t know that with the limited amount of time that he has left, if the Falcons are really going to be able to put enough resources around him to where he is going to be able to win a championship before he inevitably loses to father time. He just doesn’t have much time left.'

The Falcons will need to decide if they want to try to move on from this era of Falcons football by trying to trade quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones.

The guys from the podcast laid down this ultimatum: either the Falcons need to go all-in to win now, or sell off everything and build for the future.

Listen to the latest episode now.