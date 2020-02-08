x
5 Falcons players placed on team's reserve/COVID-19 list

ATLANTA — Friday, the Atlanta Falcons announced that defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and quarterback Danny Etling have been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list

The two join three other Falcons players on the list -- safety Jamal Carter, fullback Kevin Smith and safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

According to NFL policy regarding COVID-19, teams are only permitted to comment on a player's roster status and are not allowed to disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Falcons veteran players began their five-day initial testing phase last Tuesday. Falcons rookies began an initial resting phase on July 21, and have been undergoing daily testing as part of the league's COVID-19 testing protocol.

Detroit Lions veteran quarterback and former University of Georgia standout Matthew Stafford has been placed on the Lions' reserve/COVID-19 list, according to reports from NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Saturday.

A team's reserve/COVID-19 list is considered a temporary injured reserve list by the NFL. It allows teams to reactivate those players when they receive medical clearance.

