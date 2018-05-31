ATLANTA—On paper, the Atlanta Falcons are stacked in the offensive backfield, boasting one of the NFL's highest-paid rushers (Devonta Freeman), a prolific backup tailback (Tevin Coleman) and an intriguing rookie in the speedy mold of Coleman (Southern Miss draftee Ito Smith).

But there appears to be a missing ingredient within that mixture. Someone to complement the talents of Freeman and Coleman, especially on injury-addled weekends.

Perhaps a power back. You know, someone with a knack for dominating short-yardage situations ... and killing it around the goal line?

11Alive Sports offers an against-the-grain piece, listing five reasons why the Falcons should ponder signing future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson (career: 12,276 rushing yards, 104 TDs) before training camp launches in late July.

1. The Falcons need to account for last year's red-zone difficulties

Check out the following seasonal splits, comparing/contrasting the Falcons offense over the last two years:

2017 red-zone scoring attempts per game: 3.4 (NFL ranking: 6th)

2017 touchdown percentage in the red zone: 49 percent (NFL ranking: 23rd)

2017 touchdowns per game: 2.2 (NFL ranking: 19th)

2017 points per game: 21.6 (NFL ranking: 15th)

2016 red-zone scoring attempts per game: 4.2 (NFL ranking: 1st)

2016 touchdown percentage in the red zone: 65 percent (NFL ranking: 8th)

2016 touchdowns per game: 4.1 (NFL ranking: 1st)

2016 points per game: 34.1 (NFL ranking: 1st)

Atlanta's offense was a shell of its former self last season, incurring substantial plunges in red-zone scoring attempts per game, touchdown percentage in the red zone, touchdowns per game and points per game.

To be fair, a number of factors contributed to this tangible dip in production:

a) The offensive-coordinator transition from Kyle Shanahan (now the 49ers' head coach) to Steve Sarkisian wasn't as smooth as anticipated.

It's worth noting: Last season represented Sarkisian's first campaign as an NFL play-caller (longtime college coach).

b) Both Freeman and Coleman missed three combined games to injury last year.

c) Quarterback Matt Ryan's completion percentage dropped five percentage points last season; although, to be fair, 65 percent still represents excellence at the NFL level.

d) Receiver Julio Jones accounted for only three touchdowns in 2017, despite racking up 1,400-plus yards. He also registered 80-plus catches for a fourth consecutive season.

e) According to Pro Football Focus, a leading analytics site for NFL information, the Falcons' offensive line ranked No. 2 overall last year.

But even this uplifting news came with a negative caveat:

"... Atlanta's pass protection was not close to perfect in 2017 as they ranked just 12th in pass-blocking efficiency rating (79.7) after the regular season and QB Matt Ryan was under pressure on 33.9 percent of his dropbacks, the 15th lowest rate in the NFL."

2. Peterson has a sterling track record against the Buccaneers

Last November with the Cardinals, Peterson carved up the Bucs for 159 rushing yards (167 total) and two touchdowns; and for his previous two encounters with Tampa Bay, Peterson posted supreme averages of 134 total yards and 1.5 TDs.

Digging deeper: Citing his last five encounters against the Bucs, Panthers, Saints and when toting the rock at least 12 times, Peterson owns robust averages of 129 total yards and 1.4 touchdowns per game.

3. In recent years, Peterson has been unfairly tagged with the 'run-only-option' label

From 2009-12, Peterson averaged 34 catches, 46 receiving targets and 283 receiving yards with the Vikings. During that span, the University of Oklahoma product also averaged 1,437 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

These numbers obviously represent a portion of Peterson's 'prime' years. However, it shouldn't mean that Peterson's incapable of being a productive passing asset in his 30s.

In fact, here are five tailbacks who posited productive receiving stats after their 30th birthday:

1994 ... Marcus Allen—42 catches/60 targets (age 34)

1994 ... John L. Williams—51 catches/68 targets (age 30)

2001 ... Larry Centers—80 catches/105 targets (age 33)

2004 ... Marshall Faulk—50 catches/65 targets (age 31)

2017 ... Matt Forte—37 catches/50 targets (age 32)

Bottom line: The beauty of an aging tailback's potential rests in the eye of the beholder ... or, in this hypothetical, Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

If Sarkisian could devise a workable scheme in the passing realm, if only for a limited number of plays, it would alleviate a number of defensive concerns, in terms of the opposition stacking the proverbial 'box' whenever Peterson entered the game.

The Saints struggled mightily with that schematic obligation last season. The Cardinals weren't much better after that, assigning only 16 receiving targets for Peterson over nine games.

4. Peterson coming to Atlanta ... would thwart a stealth signing in Charlotte or Tampa Bay

The Panthers have a solid backfield in Christian McCaffrey (80 catches, 1,086 yards, 7 TDs) and C.J. Anderson (1,231 total yards, 4 TDs with Denver last year).

So, they likely wouldn't pursue Peterson during training camp, short of a serious injury.

However, the Buccaneers might be seeking a complementary asset to Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and rookie Ronald Jones.

Last year, Tampa Bay ranked 18th in points per game, 24th in red-zone touchdown percentage and 27th overall in rushing. As such, the club could use a true power back between the 20s and at the goal line.

Plus, Peterson would be a decent box-office attraction, bringing short-term star power to a Bucs franchise that often struggles to post season-long sellouts.

5. You can never have enough talent in an offensive backfield

Freeman (three-year average: 1,452 total yards, 12 TDs) and Coleman (two-year average: 934 total yards, 10 TDs) might disagree with the above assertion.

This time last year, they were the most prolific scoring backfield in the NFL; and last season's production dips were more deflating than devastating.

Plus, Atlanta and New Orleans had virtually identical pass/run ratios of 55/45 last year.

As such, an astute NFL observer might wonder, What's the difference between the Falcons and Saints offenses, in terms of how they use running backs? Wouldn't nearly every Peterson cameo signal to defenses that a straight-forward run was on the way?

On paper, this represents sound logic, since it's also a principal reason why the Saints abandoned the Peterson Plan after just four games—trading him to the Cardinals in early October.

In reality, though, prior to Peterson's signing last summer, New Orleans head coach Sean Payton didn't fully understand what he had with rookie Alvin Kamara. In his wildest dreams, Payton couldn't have envisioned Mark Ingram and Kamara becoming the first 1,500-total-yard backfield in NFL history.

Pride comes into play here, as well.

This time last year, Peterson likely felt he would be The Man at his new home, considering how he was just two years removed from an NFL rushing title (third overall).

But after a year of being humbled, while also hearing constant reminders of his age (now 33), the 2018 version of Peterson would likely be more willing to accept a diminished role with a championship-chasing club.

Which brings us to this: Remember Mike Gillislee?

The power back scored three touchdowns in last year's season-opener with the Patriots—all within two yards or less; and his specialized presence, when charting the season, didn't prohibit New England from ranking first in total offense, second in scoring, third in red-zone touchdown percentage and 10th in rushing last year.

With the Falcons, Peterson could become the NFC version of Mike Gillislee ... or maybe even Jerome Bettis, during the autumn years of his own Hall of Fame career.

