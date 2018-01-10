ATLANTA–The football gods are smiling upon the Atlanta Falcons today.

How so? Well, with tailback Le'Veon Bell's surprise announcement of a Week 7 return (three-month contract dispute), coinciding with the Pittsburgh Steelers' bye week, it now guarantees two things:

a) Atlanta won't have to worry about preparing for Bell this week, in what represents a must-have game for the Falcons (1-3) and Steelers (1-2-1).

b) Health permitting, the Panthers and Saints will both encounter the Bell-infused Steelers later in the season, namely Weeks 10 and 16.

News everyone has waited to hear: Pittsburgh RB Le'Veon Bell expects to report to the Steelers during the Week 7 bye, a source told @JFowlerESPN. But Bell planning to play football this season for the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2018

In other words, if the Falcons harbor serious hopes of busting out of this quarter-pole funk and bidding for the NFC South title, they'll likely need help from outside sources–such as the high-powered and streaky Steelers.

Bell, the NFL's highest-paid running back (roughly $900,000 per game), holds absurd averages of 1,684 total yards and 8.5 touchdowns over the previous four seasons (2014-17).

What makes these numbers so special? Charting the Steelers' last 52 regular-season outings, Bell has suited up only 33 times.

© 2018 WXIA