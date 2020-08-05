Atlanta Falcons release 2020 season schedule

ATLANTA — Are you ready for some football?
The Atlanta Falcons have released their 2020 opponent schedule, and the team will open the season with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.
As usual, the Falcons will take on their opponents in the NFC South, but will play half of the 16 regular season games against teams from the NFC North and AFC West.
Atlanta will face off against the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks because of the teams’ second-place finishes in their divisions in 2019.
The Falcons are slated to host Super Bowl Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, in their second-to-last game in December.
They will take on Tom Brady, just added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for the first time in December.
While most of their games will be played on Sunday afternoon, they will have two games air in primetime, including a Monday Night Football game at the Green Bay Packers and a Thursday Night Football Game at the Carolina Panthers. Both will be played away.
The NFL also released preseason opponents Thursday. Atlanta will play two of them at home: Miami in pre-week 1 and Cincinnati in pre-week 3. They will travel to Buffalo for pre-week 2 and Jacksonville in pre-week 4. A full preseason schedule with dates and times will be released later in May.
Here's the game schedule below (home games in bold):
W1: Seattle Seahawks
W2: Dallas Cowboys
W3: Chicago Bears
W4: Green Bay Packers (Primetime)
W5: Carolina Panthers
W6: Minnesota Vikings
W7: Detroit Lions
W8: Carolina Panthers (Primetime)
W9: Denver Broncos
W10: BYE WEEK
W11: New Orleans Saints
W12: Oakland Raiders
W13: New Orleans Saints
W14: Los Angeles Chargers
W15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
W16: Kansas City Chiefs
W17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MORE FALCONS NEWS