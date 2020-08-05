Atlanta Falcons release 2020 season schedule

Time to pull out that Falcons gear!

ATLANTA — Are you ready for some football?

The Atlanta Falcons have released their 2020 opponent schedule, and the team will open the season with a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.

As usual, the Falcons will take on their opponents in the NFC South, but will play half of the 16 regular season games against teams from the NFC North and AFC West.

Atlanta will face off against the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks because of the teams’ second-place finishes in their divisions in 2019.

The Falcons are slated to host Super Bowl Champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, in their second-to-last game in December.

They will take on Tom Brady, just added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for the first time in December.

While most of their games will be played on Sunday afternoon, they will have two games air in primetime, including a Monday Night Football game at the Green Bay Packers and a Thursday Night Football Game at the Carolina Panthers. Both will be played away.

The NFL also released preseason opponents Thursday. Atlanta will play two of them at home: Miami in pre-week 1 and Cincinnati in pre-week 3. They will travel to Buffalo for pre-week 2 and Jacksonville in pre-week 4. A full preseason schedule with dates and times will be released later in May.

Here's the game schedule below (home games in bold):

W1: Seattle Seahawks

W2: Dallas Cowboys

W3: Chicago Bears

W4: Green Bay Packers (Primetime)

W5: Carolina Panthers

W6: Minnesota Vikings

W7: Detroit Lions

W8: Carolina Panthers (Primetime)

W9: Denver Broncos

W10: BYE WEEK

W11: New Orleans Saints

W12: Oakland Raiders

W13: New Orleans Saints

W14: Los Angeles Chargers

W15: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

W16: Kansas City Chiefs

W17: Tampa Bay Buccaneers