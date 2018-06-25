ATLANTA—In the NFL universe, you can never have enough quality assets in the trenches (offensive/defensive line) or along the secondary.

As such, the Atlanta Falcons warrant praise for signing defensive back Ron Parker on Monday.

Why is that? In mid-June, it's quite rare to acquire a productive player with 63 starts under his belt over the last four seasons.

From 2014-17, Parker was a rock-solid contributor with the Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four forced fumbles and seven interceptions during that four-year span.

With Atlanta, Parker joins a Falcons secondary featuring cornerbacks Desmond Trufant, Robert Alford, Brian Poole and Justin Bethel, along with safeties Keanu Neal, Ricardo Allen and Kemal Ishmael.

The Falcons, who ranked 8th in points allowed last year and 11th in passing yards surrendered, open the season against the Eagles, Panthers and Saints—three of the NFL's most prolific offenses.

