Falcons top pick tests positive for COVID-19, to miss game

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have placed first-round pick A.J. Terrell on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for the virus, according to the league. It's another blow to the team’s secondary heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Terrell is the first player in the league to be placed on the list since the beginning of the 2020 season. Players can be placed on the list if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they've been exposed to someone who tested positive.

#Falcons CB A.J. Terrell’s positive COVID-19 test came back overnight, so he wasn’t at walkthru today, I’m told. No one else was positive, and all other individuals tested again this morning, as usual. Those results will come back early Sunday morning. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2020

The winless Falcons had already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield because of a foot injury and safety Ricardo Allen with an elbow problem.

Now, they’ll face the unbeaten Bears without the No. 16 overall pick out of Clemson.