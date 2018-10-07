Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has lost his wrongful-termination lawsuit against the University of Southern California.

Last week, according to The Associated Press, an arbitrator ruled in favor of USC's initial actions from 2015, believing the school/football program was justified in firing Sarkisian midway through that season.

The circumstances leading up to the dismissal devolved quickly:

On Oct. 11, 2015, Sarkisian was granted an indefinite leave of absence from his duties with the Trojans, with then-athletic director Pat Haden saying the head coach was 'not healthy.'

A day later, the school fired Sarkisian with apparent cause, citing a handful of alcohol-related incidents involving the coach (then in his second season leading the Trojans).

Sarkisian subsequently sued the school for breach of contract and discrimination based on disability, alleging USC didn't let the coach work through his problems in a private-rehabilitation setting, before resorting to the firing.

According to the AP, the $30 million lawsuit ultimately didn't have sufficient merit, with the arbitrator determining Sarkisian concealed his battle with alcoholism from the school.

In a statement to the media on Monday, Sarkisian—entering his second season as Falcons OC—said he was "disappointed in the decision, but we will respect it and move on."

From 2009-15, with Washington and USC, Sarkisian compiled a head-coaching record of 46-35.

