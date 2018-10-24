ATLANTA—It's already shaping up to be the most surreal season of Julio Jones' decorated pro career.

The Falcons wideout has a decent chance of breaking the NFL single-season record for receiving yards (1,964 from Calvin Johnson in 2012); and yet, Jones hasn't scored a regular-season touchdown since Thanksgiving Weekend of 2017.

The touchdown drought has become an inexplicable occurrence for Jones, who remains on the path to making the Hall of Fame someday.

As for Julio's pursuit of Johnson's yardage record, this can be rationalized or dismissed with a simple numbers crunch.

JULIO JONES STATS

First seven games of 2018: 53 catches, 81 targets, 812 yards, 0 TDs (4 100-yard games)

First seven games of 2015, on the way to 1,871 yards: 58 catches, 89 targets, 730 yards, 5 TDs

To break Calvin Johnson's record: Averaging 128.1 yards per game for Weeks 9-17

To reach the 2,000-yard mark: Averaging 132 yards per game for Weeks 9-17

**NOTE: Seven tailbacks have rushed for 2,000 yards in a single season (Eric Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, Jamal Lewis, Terrell Davis, Chris Johnson, O.J. Simpson); and yet, none of these legends accomplished the feat twice.

CALVIN JOHNSON STATS

2015 record-breaking season: Only 41 catches, 75 targets, 638 yards, 1 TD through the first seven games ... but averaged 9.5 catches, 157 yards and 4 TDs over the next eight outings (including two 200-yard efforts).

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

As referenced above, Jones would need to average 128.1 yards per game to eclipse Johnson's NFL record—or 12 weekly yards greater than his average for the first seven outings.

How doable is this daunting bump in weekly production? To be honest, it looks like an uphill club for Jones, even with his elite-level average of 11.6 targets per contest.

Here's why:

**Let's start with a listing of the Falcons' remaining opponents, chronicling their average yardage surrendered to opposing wideouts to date (team-wise):

Redskins—167 yards per game

Browns—196 yards per game

Cowboys—145 yards per game

Saints—208 yards per game

Ravens—133 yards per game

Packers—158 yards per game

Cardinals—164 yards per game

Panthers—175 yards per game

Buccaneers—194 yards per game

Quick nugget: The Browns, Bucs and Saints are rather porous when trying to stifle opposing wide receivers; but the other six clubs are proficient within this field.

Which brings us to this:

a) Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, currently the NFL passing leader (2,335 yards), owns averages of 334 airborne yards per contest.

b) The Atlanta wideouts represent 71 percent of Ryan's passing yards.

c) Going one step further, Jones has accounted for roughly 35 percent of the passing yards within the receiving corps (excluding tight ends and running backs).

Citing the above numbers, here's the breakdown of Jones' expected output against the nine upcoming opponents, factoring in his seasonal yardage percentage of 35 percent.

Redskins—35 percent of 167 ... shakes out to 58.4 yards

Browns—35 percent of 196 ... equates to 68.6 yards

Cowboys—35 percent of 145 ... shakes out to 50.8 yards

Saints—35 percent of 208 ... equates to 72.8 yards

Ravens—35 percent of 133 ... shakes out to 46.6 yards

Packers—35 percent of 158 ... equates to 55.3 yards

Cardinals—35 percent of 164 ... shakes out to 57.4 yards

Panthers—35 percent of 175 ... equates to 61.3 yards

Buccaneers—35 percent of 194 ... shakes out to 67.9 yards

All together, when crunching the numbers, Jones stands to earn another 539 yards for the remainder of the season.

Or 1,351 yards for the final tally.

If this projection sounds rather low, here are five important points to remember:

1. Calvin Johnson had a productive, but hardly all-world start to the 2012 campaign..

For Games 8-15, though, Johnson was an indomitable force, averaging 9.5 catches, 157 yards and 0.5 TDs per contest—including two outings of 200-plus receiving yards.

2. In Jones' illustrious career (110 total games, including playoffs), he has eclipsed the 200-yard mark only three times.

Within his first 110 NFL games (including the playoffs), Johnson had reached the hallowed '200' threshold six different times.

3. Covering the last three seasons, Jones has posted five efforts of fewer than 50 yards.

4. With rookie Calvin Ridley (six touchdowns), tight end Austin Hooper and wideout Mohamed Sanu all producing at tangibly strong levels this season, the Falcons offense no longer fixates on Jones inside the red zone.

In fact, when removing the fruitless final drive in the opener versus Philly, it's hard to recall Jones garnering back-to-back targets in the red zone this year.

5. Three of Atlanta's remaining road games could be played in blustery winter weather—at Washington, at Cleveland, at Green Bay.

THE THRILL OF COMPETITION

Jones may be setting a career-best pace with yardage, but his overall numbers pale in comparison to Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, who has notched 67 catches, 89 targets, 822 yards and five touchdowns through seven games.

As such, Thielen currently leads all NFL pass-catchers in receptions, targets and receiving yards, while ranking fourth in touchdown catches.

Thielen has been dominant and consistent this season:

a) The Minnesota State product has scored one touchdown in four straight outings.

b) Thielen stands as the only NFL player to collect double-digit targets and amass 100 receiving yards in every game this season.

c) For good measure, only Thielen and the Saints' Michael Thomas have produced at least three outings of double-digit receptions.

So, how does this affect Jones, moving forward? It's simple, really.

In 2015, Jones had a sparring partner in his pursuit of Calvin Johnson's record: Antonio Brown.

The two wideouts fought valiantly to the bitter end that season, with Brown collecting 13 catches, 187 yards and one touchdown for Week 17 ... and Jones clinching the receiving title with nine catches and 149 yards against the Saints.

