ATLANTA—Calvin Ridley obviously enjoys the contours of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, from the great sight lines and wraparound scoreboard ... to the welcoming end zones loaded with paydirt.

On Sunday, the Falcons rookie caught his first touchdown as a professional—an 11-yard score from Matt Ryan, the result of a perfectly executed slant pattern.

This game officially marked Ridley's home debut in the NFL.

For his last major game of consequence in the collegiate ranks—the College Football Playoff title game at MB Stadium—the Alabama product also corralled a touchdown catch in the championship bout, deflating the red-clad wave of UGA fans.

So, if you're scoring at home ... that's 2 up, 2 down for the first-round pick (26th overall), in terms of maximizing his effectiveness at the Falcons' home lair; and it doesn't even include a preseason touchdown in Atlanta.

Whatever the case, it's a big step up from Ridley's zero-catch outing against the Eagles last week.

