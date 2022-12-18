Atlanta Falcons defensive coach carted off after 'on-field collision'

The Falcons add that Pees was stable, alert and responsive.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was carted off the field on Sunday after an "on-field pregame collision," according to the team.

The Falcons add that Pees was stable, alert and responsive.

He was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans for medical testing.

The team is currently away, playing the New Orleans Saints.

As a result of the incident, Frank Bush will step in as the defensive play caller for game, according to the Falcons.