Falcons to top capacity at 20K, require masks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A survey will be sent to season ticket holders to gauge how many fans are interested in attending.

ATLANTA — Falcons fans now know what the start of the 2020 NFL season will look like in the middle of a global pandemic.

The team announced on Wednesday that they will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,0000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for home games.

Season ticket holders will be sent a survey to ask if they want to attend games in 2020 -- and if so, to rank the first four home games in order in which they want to attend.

If limited capacity remains in place for the entire 2020 season, the Falcons will likely send out a second survey for the final four games.

The team also announced, per NFL protocols, all ticket holders must wear a face covering at all times once inside the stadium.