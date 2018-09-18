ATLANTA–Another week, another injured-reserve casualty.

For the third time in 11 days, the Falcons must reconcile the loss of a prominent starter to the dreaded IR list.

Tuesday's bad news involved offensive guard Andy Levitre, who will miss the rest of the season with a torn-triceps injury.

Previously, Atlanta placed safety Keanu Neal (season-ending IR) and linebacker Deion Jones (in-season IR, could potentially return by mid-November) on the injured list; and it's also worth noting: Tailback Devonta Freeman will reportedly miss 2-4 weeks with a sore knee.

To counter the Levitre transaction, the Falcons signed O-guard Zack Kerin to the active roster. The 27-year-old lineman from Toledo has played in 16 total games over the last four-plus seasons (Vikings, Lions, Giants).

Wes Schweitzer, an Atlanta starter last season along the O-line, replaced Levitre in Sunday's win over Carolina.

According to the Falcons, Schweitzer figures to be Levitre's primary replacement moving forward.

