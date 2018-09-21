The Atlanta Falcons won't have the services of injured tailback Devonta Freeman or defensive end Takk McKinley against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Neither announcement should come as a surprise to Falcons fans, since Freeman reportedly could miss three or four games total with a knee injury. McKinley is working through a groin injury, leaving both players unable to practice throughout the week.

It will be difficult for Atlanta to fill these holes in the starting lineup, when factoring in the prior losses of safety Keanu Neal (season-ending injured reserve) and linebacker Deion Jones (in-season IR; could return by mid-November).

Last month, the Falcons were celebrated for getting through training camp/preseason action without incurring a substantial injury; but things have changed dramatically since the club's season-opening defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In that span, Neal, Jones, Freeman, McKinley, Derrick Shelby and offensive guard Andy Levitre have suffered notable injuries.

Running back Tevin Coleman (107 rushing yards last week) filled in admirably for Freeman in the Week 2 victory over the Panthers -- but can the fourth-year back be a consistent force during Freeman's absence?

And how will Atlanta (1-1, 2nd place in NFC South) compensate for McKinley being sidelined, in terms of getting consistent pressure on New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees?

According to VegasInsider.com, the Falcons are 3-point home favorites versus the 1-1 Saints.

Through two weeks of play, the Falcons defense ranks 19th in sacks (four) and 11th in passing yards allowed per game.

