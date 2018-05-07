The Atlanta Falcons put the finishing touches on their 2018 draft class Thursday, inking first-round selection Calvin Ridley to an entry-level contract.

With Ridley in the mix, every Falcons rookie has now been signed in advance of training camp, which starts July 27 in Flowery Branch.

Terms weren't formally announced; but according to Spotrac.com, a site which continually monitors the NFL salary cap, Ridley's slot range could yield a four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth nearly $11 million.

Of equal importance, each Round 1 pick has a team option for the fifth season.

Ridley was the second wide receiver taken in Round 1. D.J. Moore went to the Carolina Panthers at No. 24. According to Spotrac, the University of Maryland product's four-year contract will likely reach a total value of $11.3 million.

Calvin Ridley has officially signed his rookie contract. All members of our 2018 draft class are now signed.



READ ➡️ https://t.co/wJQkEgtH0G pic.twitter.com/8Vsim0wfD3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 5, 2018

The expectations for Ridley could be exceedingly high this year, if Falcons wideout Julio Jones carries his holdout into training camp and the regular season.

At Alabama, Ridley posted sterling three-year averages of 75 catches, 909 yards and 6.8 touchdowns. His numbers with the Crimson Tide rank slightly higher than Jones' three-year tenure in Tuscaloosa (2008-10).

But in fairness to that, Alabama has a more progressive offense now than a decade ago.

FALCONS DRAFT CLASS

ROUND 1—WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

ROUND 2—DB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

ROUND 3—DT Deadrin Senat, South Florida

ROUND 4—RB Ito Smith, Southern Miss

ROUND 5—WR Russell Gage, LSU

ROUND 6—LB Foyesade Oluokun, Yale

© 2018 WXIA