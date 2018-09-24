ATLANTA–The Falcons' worst fears have been confirmed from the weekend, with the Monday report of safety Ricardo Allen suffering a torn Achilles in the overtime loss to the Saints.

Atlanta has incurred a season's worth of major injuries in just three weeks of play, losing Allen (signed a three-year, $19.5 million extension this summer), safety Keanu Neal (ACL tear) and offensive guard Andy Levitre (torn triceps) for the year.

What's more, tailback Devonta Freeman and linebacker Deion Jones (in-season injured reserve) have already missed the Falcons' first two home games; and Freeman (sore knee) isn't a lock to return for this week's home clash with the Bengals (2-1).

It's a crucial game for Atlanta–the only NFC South club with fewer than two victories..

It also represents a mental hurdle to clear, since the Falcons have dropped five straight home outings to AFC teams, an odd streak dating back to 2015.

After Sunday's 43-37 defeat, where the Atlanta defense surrendered a game-clinching touchdown on the opening drive of overtime, head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged a previous conversation with general manager Thomas Dimitroff, in terms of finding a seasonal replacement for Allen at safety.

One name being floated: Former 49ers defender Eric Reid, a street free agent and former Pro Bowler, who won't turn 27 years old until December.

© 2018 WXIA