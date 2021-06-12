Atlanta Falcons player Mike Davis named nominee for 'Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award'

The metro Atlanta native's impact goes beyond the game, the Falcons said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons player Mike Davis is being considered for one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The team made the announcement Tuesday.

The metro Atlanta native's impact goes beyond the game. With the Mike Davis Foundation of Hope, the Falcons said Davis has hosted events to help the community, including a free youth football camp for the Westside of Atlanta and a back-to-school shopping spree for children in need.

The Falcons said Davis signed with the team in the spring. He's tallied 535 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns this season.

As a nominee, Davis will wear a "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Yea" helmet decal through the end of the season. The Falcons said all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees during Super Bowl LVI weekend; the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors the Thursday before the big game.

The team added that the nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity. They said all donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.