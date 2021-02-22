Atlanta Falcons take best player available in new mock draft

The mock draft, by Brentley Weissman, Penei mentions that Sewell is a upside player and has the skill set to develop into one of the best tackles in the league.

ATLANTA — In the latest NFL mock draft, the Atlanta Falcons are slated to take Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, with the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6’6, 330-pound player has been discussed as a generational-type talent at offensive tackle. He sat out last season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The top picks of the NFL Draft this spring are expected to be very quarterback heavy; many project that Sewell could be the first non-quarterback drafted.

Aaron Freeman, the host of the Locked On Falcons podcast, talks about Atlanta potentially taking Sewell and why he is a little more skeptical about Sewel than other people are.

“I feel like most of Sewell’s dominant reps come against linebackers and defensive backs when he is blocking out in space,” Freeman explained.

“I wonder a little bit, when I watch him go against 280-plus defensive linemen, I don’t see him dominating those guys to the same degree as I would like a guy like Quenton Nelson or whatever the case may be," he continued. "So, I do wonder about Sewell in that regard and wonder a little bit if my previous assessment that he could make a relatively easy transition to guard is as accurate as I thought it was.”

