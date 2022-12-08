Atlanta Falcons have new starting quarterback, 11Alive confirms

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are making a change to their starting line-up, confirming with 11Alive's Maria Martin that rookie Desmond Ridder will be the new starting quarterback for the team.
Ridder will be replacing current quarterback Marcus Mariota, who has struggled during the last couple of games against the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers.
The switch was highly speculated after Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith hinted that "everything's on the table" earlier this week in a news conference.
It's Atlanta's bye week and Ridder has yet to play a regular-season game meaning he has a little extra time to get ready for Dec. 18. His first game as the starting quarterback will be against the New Orleans Saints.
