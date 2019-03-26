ATLANTA — Arthur Blank didn't become one of the world's wealthiest billionaires by striking pedestrian deals.
At the NFL's annual spring meeting on Monday, the consortium of team owners approved Blank's limited-stake sale of the Atlanta Falcons.
According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, multiple investors – headlined by Canadian mining magnate Alan Kestenbaum – purchased a 10- to 12-percent piece of the Falcons...totaling $300 million.
The significance here: In 2018, Forbes magazine listed the Falcons as the 13th most valuable franchise – at $2.6 billion.
Using that figure as a baseline, Blank might have proffered a $40 million profit bump from Monday's limited sale...based on a 10-percent stake having an estimated value of $260 million.
If the final stake ends up at 11 percent...it's still a profit bump of $14 million.
RELATED
- Here are the reported details of Falcons owner Arthur Blank's $180 million superyacht
- Atlanta Falcons lose RB Tevin Coleman to NFL free agency
- QB Matt Ryan's reworked contract helped the Atlanta Falcons fortify the offensive line
In lieu of this transaction, Pro Football Talk speculates the Falcons' valuation will reach or exceed $3 billion for Forbes' 2019 survey.
Either way, the Falcons remain the NFC South's wealthiest team, easily outdistancing the Panthers (21st overall...value: $2.3 billion), Saints (26th overall...value: $2.075 billion) and Buccaneers (28th overall...value: $2 billion).
According to the Chronicle, Blank intends to give the proceeds of Monday's sale to the Arthur M. Blank Foundation.