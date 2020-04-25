ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are remaining true to their focus on defense early in the NFL draft, just as expected.

The Falcons selected defensive lineman Marlon Davidson from Auburn in the second round on Friday night.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Davidson will join free-agent addition Dante Fowler as additions to Atlanta’s pass rush.

The Falcons ranked near the bottom of the league with only 28 sacks in 2019.

Davidson had 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss for Auburn in 2019. He has the potential to contribute as an edge rusher or play inside on Atlanta’s defensive front.

