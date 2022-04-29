Here's who the Atlanta Falcons have selected in the NFL Draft

The draft is happening from April 28-April 30.

LAS VEGAS — The Atlanta Falcons are looking to pick up some good additions to the team as the NFL Draft is underway. 11Alive is keeping an eye on the draft as the picks come in each night.

Here's a look at the players who have been selected so far.

WR Drake London

Draft Pick | First round, No. 8

In a news release, the Falcons stated London recorded 160 receptions for 2,153 yards (13.5 avg.) and 15 touchdowns in 27 games (23 starts) during his first three seasons at USC. Despite missing the final four games of the 2021 season, London had 88 receptions for 1,084 yards (12.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns in eight games.

He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, the Falcons said.

DE Arnold Ebiketie

Draft Pick | Second Round, No. 38

Falcons traded the 43rd and 114th overall selections to the New York Giants in exchange for the 38th pick. With that move, they selected Ebiketie. The Falcon said he had two seasons at Temple before transferring to Penn State in 2021. He led the team with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks while totaling 62 tackles, two forced fumbles, and one pass defense.

Ebiketie was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and recorded at least one tackle for loss in 11 of the 12 games in which he played, the Falcons said. In three years at Temple, Ebiketie saw action in 24 games.

LB Troy Andersen

Draft pick | Second round, No. 58

Andersen played four seasons at Montana State University and played running back, linebacker and quarterback for the Bobcats. The linebacker, according to the Falcons, finished his career with 214 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, 15 passes defended and three interceptions in 50 games (40 starts).