ATLANTA–In the span of roughly 24 hours, Devonta Freeman's groin injury went from a potential one-week malady to an eight-week hole in the Falcons' lineup.

On Tuesday afternoon, a number of NFL sources dropped a bombshell about the fifth-year tailback (FOX's Jay Glazer might have had it first); and soon after that, Falcons officials confirmed the worst of their initial fears.

Freeman's slated to have groin surgery later in the week and would be subsequently placed on in-season injured reserve, putting the versatile back out until Week 15, at minimum.

Barring a late-season run to glory, this will likely be a lost campaign for Freeman, who back in 2016, signed the NFL's then-richest contract for a running back (six years, $43 million).

Freeman (91 total yards, zero TDs) has only played twice this season, due to various knee, foot and groin injuries.

We are placing RB Devonta Freeman on the IR.



DETAILS: https://t.co/JHifZ6Brfd — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2018

With Freeman out, the Falcons will now rely on the tandem of Tevin Coleman (365 total yards, 3 TDs) and rookie Ito Smith (two touchdowns) to carry the rushing/receiving load out of the backfield.

However, this also places the Falcons in a long-term conundrum:

**If Coleman enjoys a monster finish to the season, then his price tag for free agency next March goes up exorbitantly.

**Consequently, even if the Falcons wanted to keep Coleman for injury-insurance purposes (with Freeman, who averaged 1,400-plus total yards, 12 TDs from 2015-17), they might never get that chance–minus the act of handing out another market-setting extension ... or slapping a highly lucrative franchise 'tag' before free agency, resulting in a one-year deal north of $12 million.

© 2018 WXIA