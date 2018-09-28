ATLANTA -- The Falcons won't have the services of Devonta Freeman versus the Bengals on Sunday, marking the tailback's third consecutive missed game, due to a sore knee injury.

In Freeman's stead, the Falcons will again rely on Tevin Coleman and rookie Ito Smith to shoulder the load at running back.

Coleman acounted for 100 rushing yards and/or one touchdown in his recent starts (against the Panthers and Saints); and this week could produce similarly lofty results, as the Bengals currently rank 26th against the run, allowing 124 rushing yards per outing.

The Falcons have already endured a large handful of injuries during the regular season, including safety Keanu Neal (season-ending injured reserve), offensive guard Andy Levitre (season-ending IR), linebacker Deion Jones (in-season IR; could return by mid-November), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin ... could return this Sunday) and defensive end Derrick Shelby (groin).

Dan Quinn says Devonta Freeman showed a “big jump” this week. But he and Derrick Shelby will be out as well as Justin Bethel. #Falcons — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) September 28, 2018

For what it's worth, the Falcons have lost five straight home games to AFC foes, dating back to 2015. It's an odd streak, and one that must end for Atlanta (1-2, last place in the NFC South) to reach the .500 mark.

