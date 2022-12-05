Atlanta Falcons releasing 2022 schedule

11Alive's Maria Martin will be joined by Falcons reporters after the schedule is released Thursday night at 8 p.m.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons' full 2022 schedule is set to be released Thursday, and 11Alive will bring instant analysis and reaction.

The NFL schedule reveals are happening on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Shortly after, 11Alive's Maria Martin will be joined by Falcons reporters Michael Rothstein, of ESPN, and Aaron Freeman, of the Locked On network, to break things down.

11Alive will stream the program in the video player above this story, on our YouTube channel, and on 11Alive's Roku and Fire TV apps at 8 p.m.

We already know who the Falcons' opponents are for 2022 - now we'll be learning what days and times those games take place. (Visit the team's website to see the list of the opponents for this season.)

11Alive will update the list as the team releases more.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Week 1 - Sept. 11 vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m.

