The Atlanta Falcons can no longer hide behind the rationalization of being a good team with a sluggish record.

Simply put, there's no way to happily spin this 1-4 start, just like there's no way to locate many positives from the Falcons' 41-17 road loss against the Steelers.

Sure, Mohamed Sanu had a nice 43-yard touchdown reception early in the game, rookie Ito Smith collected his second TD of the year and quarterback Matt Ryan completed nearly 70 percent of his passes.

Outside of that, it was a brutal effort on Sunday.

Here are the lowlights:

**Atlanta couldn't run the ball with proficiency, totaling just 62 ground yards and averaging just 3.3 yards per rush.

**The offensive line squandered many chances to protect Ryan, surrendering six sacks. Conversely, Atlanta's defense registered zero sacks.

**The Falcons defense had an awful day with fundamentals (numerous examples of poor tackling, bad positioning) and temperament (horrible penalties at the wrong time).

As such, second-year tailback James Conner carved up Atlanta for 185 total yards (110 rushing) and two touchdowns.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

**Atlanta only made two trips to the red zone all day, compared to Pittsburgh's five.

**We knew Antonio Brown (6 catches, 101 yards, 2 TDs) would fare well against the Falcons' injury-wrecked defense. But at times, the enigmatic wideout was toying with Atlanta's floundering defenders.

**And the ultimate head-scratcher: It took three long quarters of play before Julio Jones corralled his first reception, encountering a Steelers defense which owned bottom-10 rankings with targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns allowed to opposing wideouts heading into Week 5.

All told, Jones finished with five incident-free catches and 62 yards.

Put it all together, and the Falcons (1-2 at home, 0-2 on the road) should no longer be considered as viable playoff contenders.

The odds of the stacked NFC South having a 9-7 division champion are prohibitively long. To reach 10 or 11 wins, Atlanta could absorb just one or two more defeats.

(Spoiler alert: Not happening.)

Regarding the wild card, even with a 1-4 record, Atlanta still has six more road games on the schedule, and tricky home dates with the Ravens, Giants, Buccaneers and Cowboys.

Falcons are 1-4 and the Braves are about to be eliminated in Game 3 in the #MLBPlayoffs. Sorry ATL but things are going well for professional sports right now for the city. pic.twitter.com/fGrzM4Mc5F — Jamar Herrod (@JamarHerrod) October 7, 2018

© 2018 WXIA