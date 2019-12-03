ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will have a front-row seat for the launch of the NFL's 100th season.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, the Falcons and Denver Broncos will meet in the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, predating the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies for Saturday, Aug. 3.

Both events will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

"We are fired up to kick off the NFL's 100th season in the Hall of Fame Game," said Falcons head coach Dan Quinn on Tuesday.

"We are honored to play in Canton and be a part of the celebration for all of the inductees. This is also an opportunity for us to strengthen our connection and our brotherhood with additional time on the field."

The Falcons have a 1-2 all-time record in the Hall of Fame Game, with their lone victory coming in 1994 against the Chargers.

Hall of Fame Game opponents are typically tied to that year's class of Canton inductees.

Former Falcons star Tony Gonzalez – the all-time tight end leader in catches, targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns – will be welcomed into the Hall of Fame in August.

Regarding the Denver ties, longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and All-Pro cornerback Champ Bailey (UGA legend) will garner induction into the hallowed Hall.

The remaining Class of 2019: Ed Reed, Ty Law, Gil Brandt, Kevin Mawae and Johnny Robinson.