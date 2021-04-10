Former Atlanta Falcons player Tim Green talks new book, battle with ALS

Green was drafted by the Falcons in the first round in 1986.

ATLANTA — You can't be a longtime Atlanta Falcons fan without knowing the story of Tim Green.

The Falcons drafted him in the first round in 1986. Green played for eight years, earned a law degree, became an author and also worked with 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger during Falcons broadcasts

Five years ago, Green was diagnosed with ALS.

But that's not stopping him. In fact, he has written another book.

Hullinger talked with Green and his son, Troy, about his life today, memories with the Falcons and his fight against ALS.