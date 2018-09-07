July 29 should be a red-letter day in Atlanta Falcons history.

For that Sunday afternoon, the franchise will host its first-ever open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, allowing fans to witness a live training-camp practice at the Falcons' regular season home.

Training camp formally launches July 27 at the Falcons' headquarters in Flowery Branch.

The signature event at MBS, branded as Together We Rise—Falcons Fan Day, promises to be a mix of intense practice time (fully padded) and contest-driven entertainment among the players.

Tickets for the open-practice event will be made available to season-ticket holders and the general public, at a standard entrance fee of $5. All proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee's capital improvement project.

On Feb. 3, 2019, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the site of Super Bowl 53. Click here to inquire about tickets.

Football is getting closer.



Practice is coming to @MBStadium. Full pads. July 29th.



This one is for the fans. Together We Rise: https://t.co/u0HXnfBNTq pic.twitter.com/ah9PFqzxik — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 9, 2018

The Falcons are encouraging fans to arrive early for the open practice (12 noon start), with gates opening at 11 a.m. EST.

Aside from the Falcons practice, on-site patrons will be treated to cheerleader and drumline performances, youth flag football scrimmages and other live-event entertainment.

One important note: Weather permitting, the Falcons are planning to open the MBS roof sometime during the open practice, formally celebrating the facility's spectacular journey from conception to completion (on the football side).

Fans can purchase open-practice tickets here. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also offer online advance parking reservation opportunities for Falcons Fan Day attendees, via the ParkMobile website and app.

