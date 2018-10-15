ATLANTA–The Falcons won't play for another seven days, occupying the Monday Night Football slot for Week 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

However, the franchise already has clarity as to which starters might not encounter the woeful Giants (1-5 start).

On Monday, Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn announced running back Devonta Freeman and kicker Matt Bryant will likely sit next week, due to injury.

Freeman, who has played only twice this season (91 total yards, zero TDs), sprained his knee back in September; and now, he's reportedly dealing with issues involving the foot and groin area.

Regarding Bryant, the 43-year-old kicker injured his hamstring on the successful field goal of 57 yards on Sunday.

It essentially stood as the game-winner, with Falcons (2-4) forcing the trailing to Buccaneers (down five) to produce a touchdown on the final drive–instead of setting up for an eminently attainable field goal.

Since the 2010 season, Bryant has connected on 232 of 260 field-goal attempts, for a sterling success rate of 89.2 percent.

During this stretch, Bryant also boasts an impressive make percentage of 81 percent ... when attempting kicks beyond 50 yards.

