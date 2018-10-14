ATLANTA–Before we address the above headline, which admittedly comes in a mocking tone, let's start with a perfectly sane question for Falcons head coach Dan Quinn:

Are you freaking crazy?

Yes, Atlanta owes a big chunk of its 34-29 victory over Tampa Bay to the right leg of kicker Matt Bryant, who nailed a 57-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining–boosting the Falcons' lead to five and forcing the Buccaneers to pursue a touchdown in the final drive, instead of a simple field goal.

But it's also fair to wonder why Bryant was even allowed to attempt the long kick, since an eminently reasonable miss would have placed the ball at the spot of the kick (midfield)?

Obviously, Falcons fans are happy with the result, but it would have been extremely easy to lampoon Quinn if Bryant had missed the 57-yarder.

(Incredibly, Bryant has connected on 33 field goals of 50-plus yards over the last seven-plus seasons.)

On paper, the proper move would have involved a Falcons punt ... with the intent of burying the Buccaneers offense deep in their own end, with no timeouts to spare. But maybe certain head coaches are prone to throw out the unwritten safety rules of in-game management during desperate situations.

And make no mistake, a 1-4 start to the season, with six road games left on the docket, represents the very essence of desperation.

Speaking of which, after reviewing the final play a number of times, I'm convinced Tampa Bay's Lateral-palooza was indeed an organized chaos situation.

The Bucs were *THIS* close to pulling off something incredible 😱



Here's why:

a) For starters, none of the five eligible pass-catchers attempted a mad sprint to the goal line, after the center snap.

b) Winston wasted no time in dropping back ... and then sprinting for the end zone.

c) Receiver Adam Humphries immediately cut behind the running Winston, serving as a blind lateral option upon contact.

d) The Tampa Bay wideouts were perfectly aligned at the Atlanta 5-yard line, as if they were expecting shenanigans at that particular spot.

e) DeSean Jackson's bitter, but tempered reaction to the stalled venture reveals he was more upset about the execution of the trick play ... than Winston foolishly taking the game in his own hands–by running for a goal line he'd never reach alone.

On the flip side, Winston (395 yards passing, 4 TDs) was at the 21-yard line when Tampa Bay snapped the ball one last time.

Given the athletic gifts of Jackson, Humphries, Mike Evans, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard (both tight ends scored Sunday), a jump-ball Hail Mary might have carried greater odds of success.

Either way, it was just another typical crazy Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

