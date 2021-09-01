Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium 'express interest' to host 2028 Super Bowl

The city last hosted Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

ATLANTA — Will Atlanta host another Super Bowl before the decade is over? Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank hopes so.

The Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have "expressed interest" to the National Football League to host the 2028 Super Bowl, according to a spokesperson with AMB Sports + Entertainment, part of the Blank Family of Businesses.

The spokesperson said there is no longer a bidding process, but said that they have let the league know they are interested.

The 2022 Super Bowl is at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood California. Atlanta previously hosted the game in 2019. The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In 2019, the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee said more than 500,000 spectators – including 150,000 out-of-state visitors -- flocked to downtown Atlanta for activities that started the week before the big game. The Host Committee said more than 100 Super Bowl-related parties and events were held.

In 2023 the game will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and in 2024 it will be held at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

