WATCH | Bijan Robinson, other Falcons draft picks in action at rookie minicamp

The team has been conducting a rookie minicamp this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons made a splash with Bijan Robinson at the No. 8 pick in last month's NFL Draft, and now we're starting to get our first glimpses of the running back.

The team has been conducting a rookie minicamp this week, and 11Alive was on hand to see how Robinson, the University of Texas star, and other picks are looking.

On Saturday those included offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, their second round pick; third round edge Zach Harrison from Ohio State; fourth round cornerback Clark Phillips III and their seventh rounder out of Alabama, Demarcco Hellams.

Here's what we saw:

Bijan Robinson

Saturday:

Friday:

Matthew Bergeron, Zach Harrison, Clark Phillips III and Demarcco Hellams

More on Atlanta Falcons' selection of Bijan Robinson

Locked on NFL Draft co-host Damian Parson, speaking to Locked on Falcons' Aaron Freeman, believes Robinson ended up in the perfect situation in Atlanta.

"He's going to Arthur Smith's run heavy offense that wants to pound the rock and control the clock," Parson said. "I liked the pick, especially because of the talent."

Robinson is widely considered one of the best running back prospects to enter the NFL in the last decade, but the league's move toward more pass-heavy offensive attacks has made quarterbacks, pass rushers, offensive tackles, and defensive backs more valuable than ever before - and Atlanta passed up many great options at those spots to take Robinson.

Still, an offense built around Robinson, Allgeier and Patterson can thrive under coach Smith, and will help ease the development of second year quarterback Desmond Ridder in Atlanta.